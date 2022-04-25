Hidden gem: rent one of Canada's highest off-grid cabins in Quebec this summer

If you’re looking for a hidden gem in Quebec — and a massive one at that — Terra Perma should be on your “I want to stay there” radar.

Terra Perma is a nearly 700-acre commune campground in Harrington Quebec, about 140 km outside of Montreal.

Located in the Laurentides, the site has dozens of accommodations for rent, including the Terra Perma Treehouse, one of the highest cabins ever built in Canada.

“Live in the canopy, and experience life among the birds,” says the Terra Perma website. “Built on two towering pines, this four-season off-grid palace is well equipped with solar power, composting toilet, propane heater, as well as indoor and outdoor cooking.”

The treehouse features two decks to soak up the sunrise, sunset, and a gorgeous spiral staircase that takes you up 30 feet in the air, imersed in the trees.

Overnight accommodations also include tiny houses, cabins, yurts, terrasols, and straw castles, all available for short-term or long-term rentals.

Prices range from $95 per night (hazelnuts) to $220 (treehouses). The commune also has 15 km of hiking trails, lake access (with canoeing, kayaking, swimming, and paddleboarding), agriculture classes, farming workshops, food trucks, yoga classes, and lessons about wellness, arts and crafts, and food.

Essentially, it’s a massive one-stop spot for all of your camping and outdoor needs.

Terra Perma says its mission statement is the “protection of the forest park, education, and support for the development of partnerships in permaculture while supporting sustainable development both on its own territory and in the surrounding communities.”

For more information, dive into the commune’s Instagram or check out the Terra Perma website.