While we know where Montreal’s new T&T supermarket will be, we still don’t know when exactly it will open, but we’re getting close.

On Monday, the supermarket chain shared a photo of a new highway billboard that includes the following message: “T&T Supermarché is opening soon at 300 Ave Sainte Croix.” The post also mentioned that more would be revealed “next week.”

Back in October, the grocery store’s iconic green sign was put up.

In a press release, the Asian Canadian grocery chain, which is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, says their new Montreal store will measure more than 6500 square meters, making it the largest of all their Canadian locations.

It will be conveniently located between Highways 15 and 40 in the borough of Saint-Laurent.