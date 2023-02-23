Montrealers spend over $150 on gas a year just sitting in traffic

Montreal’s drivers have plenty to be frustrated about. For starters, there’s the weather. Add endless construction and navigating through a sea of potholes into the mix, and you’re in for a rocky road.

But, what about traffic?

A new report from TomTom revealed that Montreal has the fourth highest rate of traffic in Canada behind Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg. With an average travel time of 18 minutes and 50 seconds per 10 km, the city ranked as the eighth most congested spot in North America, scoring worse than the likes of Boston, Chicago, and even Los Angeles.

The report also shows that Montreal drivers spend an average of 20 extra minutes in rush hour every day. That accounts for an average of more than three days (76 hours) of extra time spent in rush hour every year.

Thursdays between 4 and 5 pm was deemed the busiest time to get behind the wheel in Montreal.

Unsurprisingly, travel time has increased since last year, but only by 10 seconds.

And as the old saying goes, time is money.

Car owners around the island spend an average of $720 a year on gas, but according to TomTom, $175 of that amount is spent primarily due to congestion.

So traffic is not only annoying but quite expensive, too.

To explore the latest TomTom Traffic Index, click here.