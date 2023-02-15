Urbanized

Rent report: Two-bedrooms in Montreal up nearly 10% from this time last year

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Feb 15 2023, 9:33 pm
Jane Rix/Shutterstock

According to Zumper’s latest monthly National Rent Report, Montreal ranks 16th among the most expensive rental markets in the country.

The newly updated average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment on the island is $1,500. Meanwhile, a two-bedroom unit should set you back around $1,900.

For those who have been keeping track, the price of two-bedroom units in Montreal is up by 9.8% since this time last year.

Meanwhile, Vancouver and Toronto, the country’s most expensive rental markets saw respective year-over-year increases of 15.9% and 24.5% on two-bedrooms.

Zumper

Zumper

Despite it being the second-most populated city in the country, Montreal’s rent remains lower than less urban towns like Kingston, Barrie, and Hamilton.

Looking at another populated part of the province, Quebec City also saw sizable rent increases over the past month. Nonetheless, the average two-bedroom in the province’s capital is still $100 cheaper than the average one-bedroom in Montreal.

Zumper analyzes hundreds of thousands of listings to compile data on rental rates across Canada, and you can find their latest report here.

