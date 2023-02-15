The newly updated average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment on the island is $1,500. Meanwhile, a two-bedroom unit should set you back around $1,900.

For those who have been keeping track, the price of two-bedroom units in Montreal is up by 9.8% since this time last year.

Meanwhile, Vancouver and Toronto, the country’s most expensive rental markets saw respective year-over-year increases of 15.9% and 24.5% on two-bedrooms.