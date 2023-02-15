Rent report: Two-bedrooms in Montreal up nearly 10% from this time last year
Feb 15 2023, 9:33 pm
According to Zumper’s latest monthly National Rent Report, Montreal ranks 16th among the most expensive rental markets in the country.
Despite it being the second-most populated city in the country, Montreal’s rent remains lower than less urban towns like Kingston, Barrie, and Hamilton.
Looking at another populated part of the province, Quebec City also saw sizable rent increases over the past month. Nonetheless, the average two-bedroom in the province’s capital is still $100 cheaper than the average one-bedroom in Montreal.
Zumper analyzes hundreds of thousands of listings to compile data on rental rates across Canada, and you can find their latest report here.