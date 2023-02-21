Montreal named one of the best cities to ride a bicycle in

If you live in Montreal, one thing you see a lot of is bicycles. Whether it’s 25°C or -25°C out, getting on two wheels is the best way for many locals to navigate the city.

In fact, CNN just named Montreal one of the 10 best cities in the world to see while riding a bike.

Along with cities like San Francisco and Strasbourg, CNN says Montreal has embraced cycling “in a big way” over the past few decades, investing in infrastructure with hundreds of kilometres of paths and lanes.

The article also points to the city’s many green spaces that have encouraged cycling, such as Mount Royal, Parc Frédéric-Back, Parc Jarry, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Parc Maisonneuve and Île-de-la-Visitation in the Prairies River.

There’s also the 40+ kilometres of path of the Lachine Canal along with the Réseau Express Vélo (REV), which allows cyclists to access busy neighbourhoods without facing any car traffic.

Finally, there’s the citywide BIXI bike rental program that runs from the early spring to late fall. With more than 9,600 bikes (7,270 regular BIXIs, 2,395 electric BIXIs) at docking stations around the island, just about anyone can ride.

