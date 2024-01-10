"I've learned from him": Tortorella praises Canadiens coach St. Louis

Ask any of the Montreal Canadiens and they’ll tell you that Martin St. Louis is not your average head coach.

Deemed a “player’s coach” by many, the Hockey Hall of Famer and six-time All-Star is known for his unique, hands-on approach to the game. So much so, that the Canadiens bench boss has caught the attention of others across the league.

Among those taking notice is Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.

When asked about facing up against the ex-player, he coached to a championship win with the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2004, Tortorella was quick to compliment St. Louis’ teaching style, even admitting that he would have difficulty replicating it.

“I’ve listened to him talk about some of his [coaching] things… I wouldn’t even know how to teach some of the things!” Tortorella told reporters ahead of Thursday’s game at Wells Fargo Center. “He explains it to me and it kinda goes right over my head and I have to ask questions. So I’ve learned from him.”

The warm words were mutual as St. Louis paid respect to Tortorella in a pregame scrum.

“I felt like I grew up in Tampa and Torts helped me. He taught me a lot of things about what it takes to play in this league and how to be successful… I lean on him to this day,” St. Louis told reporters Wednesday afternoon.” He’s a guy that I’m not afraid to pick up the phone and call… I’m very fortunate that we crossed paths at a young time in my career.”

But despite calling the Laval native a “good friend,” Tortorella, known for his fiery, no-nonsense demeanor, revealed that he won’t be going down memory lane once the puck drops.

“When the game starts, it’s not Marty, it’s the Montreal Canadiens for me,” he explained. “When you’re out there you don’t care who’s there, you want to beat them.”

The 65-year-old, who also held posts with the New York Ranger, Vancouver Canucks, and Columbus Blue Jackets, realizes that St. Louis probably feels the same way.

“Marty is one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever coached,” Tortorella added. “I know he’s looking to jam it to us tonight.”

Along with facing a familiar foe, St. Louis and the Canadiens will be eager to add a win to their 17-17-5 record as they remain in the hunt for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.