Canadiens lose defenceman to Ducks via waivers

A little less than 24 hours after placing him on waivers, the Montreal Canadiens lost defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on Wednesday to the Anaheim Ducks, as per a report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

The Ducks later confirmed the move on social media.

Before the Swedish blueliner was acquired by the Canadiens through an offseason trade that involved Jeff Petry, Lindstrom had 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) in 128 games over four seasons with the Red Wings, who drafted him 38th overall back in 2017.

The 25-year-old has netted one goal and three assists over 14 games with the Habs this year.

Looking to improve their 17-17-5 record, the Canadiens will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on the road tonight.