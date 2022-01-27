Montreal's Time Out Market will reopen its dining room next week

Montreal’s favourite upscale food hall is reopening its doors to the public for the first time since pausing operations in December.

According to a press release submitted to Daily Hive Montreal, as of Monday, January 31, “the Time Out team will continue to operate at 50% capacity and will comply by the government vaccine passport regulations in order to let guests indulge in the wonderful culinary experience the Market has to offer in a safe way.”

Time Out, which is located in the Eaton Centre, says its Montreal concessionaires will “gradually be reopening their stalls” throughout the course of the next week.

Guests will not yet be able to access the bar area as it will be closed for service.

Like all restaurants across Quebec, Time Out Market was forced to close due to heightened government restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. On January 25, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that as of January 31, restaurants across the province will be able to function at 50% capacity and host a maximum of four customers from two different “family bubbles.”

Time Out will be abiding by the following hours of operation for the time being.

o Monday – Wednesday: 11:30 am – 7 pm

o Thursday – Friday: 11:30 am – 8 pm

o Saturday: noon – 8 pm

o Sunday: noon – 6 pm