Quebec banquet hall leaves rotting food in front of Dubé office

A banquet hall in La Prairie left fruit, dairy products, and vegetables to rot outside the office of Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé on Monday.

Plaza Rive-Sud tells Daily Hive the act of protest is to show the ministers of Quebec “how much food is wasted due to closing us on very short notice, without giving us notice on when we can reopen.”

The hall — which hosts weddings, business banquets, and private events — says Dubé was not present when they went to drop off the food and said other office members wouldn’t open his door.

Dubé is the deputy minister of La Prairie, the off-island suburb where Plaza Rive-Sud is located.

“So, we left a letter on his door and slid another copy under the door,” Plaza Rive-Sud tells Daily Hive. The venue says they’re planning a second visit, this time to a different member of the CAQ government. “We welcome all other restaurants to join us if they wish.”

Plaza Rive-Sud sarcastically shared the caption “thank you for keeping our kitchens closed” on Instagram. “Enjoy the food!”

The post has been met with resoundingly positive feedback after being shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Quebec government announced that restaurant dining rooms would be permitted to open on January 31 at half capacity and a maximum of two household bubbles per table.

During the slight easing of restrictions, Quebec Premier François Legault did not announce when venues and bars could reopen.

“We’re conscious of the fact that many Quebecers are fed up. It’s been 22 months,” says Legault in French. “We have to go slowly. Going slowly is very important. For the time being, that’s it.”