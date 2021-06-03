Time Out Market Montreal is reopening to the public next month

The Eaton Centre’s luxurious new food court, the Time Out Market Montréal, is done taking a time out.

The Eaton Centre underwent $200-million worth of renovations in 2018 and 2019, headlined by the giant circular food market, which opened in November 2019. The market, which includes local restaurant outlets, bars, cafes, and shops, never really got into full swing due to you-know-what.

On Thursday, the internationally-renowned market announced its Montreal branch would be reopening in July.

“The Time Out Market Montréal team, along with Montreal’s top chefs and restaurateurs, look forward to welcoming guests back to the Centre Eaton de Montreal to enjoy the best of the city under one roof,” says the Time Out Market, in an email shared with Daily Hive.

The culinary lineup, cultural offerings, and additional details on the guest experience and the exact July date will be “revealed shortly,” says the press release.

As Time Out Market Montréal prepares for its reopening, they are currently hiring chefs, barbacks, bartenders, and Market Ambassadors, through the market’s website.

As small gatherings resume and restaurants start to reopen across the soon-to-be Orange Zone Montreal, the 40,000-square-foot culinary playground says it will follow all necessary COVID-19 protocols put in place by public health.

“After all, you’ll need somewhere to reunite with friends and family over great food and drink,” says the Time Out Market Montréal website. “Leave it to us to make sure the bar is stocked accordingly.”