The best places in Montreal to grab pizza by the slice

Everything is on the go these days and it’s always good to have a few spots that dish out tasty slices of pizza on the radar.

Sure, there are some great luxurious pizza places out there, but we’re talking about the basics here — a greasy slice of pie on a paper plate.

From the classic (pepperoni and cheese) to spinach, all-dressed, and vegetarian, here are some of the best spots around Montreal to grab a slice and keep going.

This spot in Saint-Henri is no frills and all taste. Pizzeria Adamo offers thin slices of ‘za on the go and has everything from pepperoni, vegetarian, all-dressed, Hawaiian, and pesto.

Pizza Chez Dany

Pizza Chez Dany is an impressively tiny spot. The pizza joint is slightly larger than the size of their pizza oven and they dish out bacon, pepperoni, cheese, and spinach slices. If you’re strutting through downtown or need a quick boost before a Canadiens game, Chez Dany is tough to top.

Everyone needs a good late-night pizza place. This popular spot on Parc Avenue goes hard on the cheese, and we’re not complaining.

Pizza Mory’s

This place in Verdun is full of tasty options including some out-of-the-ordinary options: chicken, ground beef, and zucchini.

Slice & Soda

Slice & Soda has spots spread out across Old Montreal, the Mile-End, downtown, and The Plateau. If you’re on the hunt for a more expensive slice of ‘za, any of the Slice & Soda spots are a good bet.

For under $5 a slice, Pizza Toni offers cheese, marinara, Margherita, pepperoni, and the house square slices. You can’t go wrong with any of them.

Pizzeria Bros

Pizzeria Bros first opened up in Old Montreal in 2016 and offers a fresh, thin-crust slice with quality ingredients, ideal for quick serving.

Its doughs, sauces, and dressing are all homemade.

Med Pizza Express

Med Pizza Express is a popular spot on St-Laurent, especially among the late-night crowd. It’s not exactly the spot you’d take a date on, but the pizza is very tasty.