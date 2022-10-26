FREE Halloween activities at Montreal's Time Out Market kick off Friday

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Still looking for weekend Halloween plans?

You might want to check out two full days of spooky fun at Time Out Market. This year’s festivities are bigger than ever — and best of all, free.

Things officially kick off this Friday, October 28 with a proper Dia de Los Muertos celebration. Guests can get into the holiday spirit at the Time Out bar with drink deals and music from DJ Don Barbarino. As the evening gets going, visitors can anticipate a costume contest, a make-up artist, and a performance by a live mariachi band.

The 48-hour event continues on Saturday, October 29 for a Yolk Poetry Halloween pop-up and family-friendly pumpkin painting. You can get a free personalized poem at the English and French live poetry session.

All those festive activities are sure to build up an appetite. Luckily the 40,000-square-foot space features 16 unique eateries with food from some of the city’s most revered chefs.

To reserve your spot and learn more about Halloween at Time Out, click here.

For more great Halloween activities in Montreal, check out our extensive list here.