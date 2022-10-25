Events

TWO Halloween costume roller disco parties are happening in Montreal this week

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Oct 25 2022, 2:36 pm
TWO Halloween costume roller disco parties are happening in Montreal this week
Pinkyone/Shutterstock | Roller Disco Montreal
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
MEC x POW Season Opener

Thu, October 27, 7:00pm

MEC x POW Season Opener
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How about some “Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive” this weekend, Montreal?

For Halloween fans who are more in the mood for groovin’ instead of ghoulin’, two roller disco costume parties are funkin’ their way to Montreal this weekend.

What’s more, both parties are happening on consecutive days meaning you can do back-to-back roller disco Halloween parties — how often can you say that?

The first, HALLOWEEN Roller Disco Party, will take place on Saturday in Mont-Royal for $18. Included in the admission are disco lights, music, and a smooth rollerskating surface. You can also rent skates and protective gear for $10 and $5, respectively.

Sunday’s disco fever party takes place at Parc Vétéran in Ville-Marie and is FREE to roll. The only caveat with the Let’s Roll party on October 30 is you have to bring your own skates — there are no rentals available on-site.

Are you ready to roll?

Both events will be offering prizes for the best costumes.

Roller Disco Montreal

When: Saturday, October 29
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: 8355 Chem. Montview, Mont-Royal
Price: $18, available online

Let’s Roll Halloween Skate Party

When: Sunday, October 30
Time: 2 to 7 pm
Where: Parc Vétéran (between Papineau and Maisonneuve)
Price: Free

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.