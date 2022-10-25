Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How about some “Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive” this weekend, Montreal?

For Halloween fans who are more in the mood for groovin’ instead of ghoulin’, two roller disco costume parties are funkin’ their way to Montreal this weekend.

What’s more, both parties are happening on consecutive days meaning you can do back-to-back roller disco Halloween parties — how often can you say that?

The first, HALLOWEEN Roller Disco Party, will take place on Saturday in Mont-Royal for $18. Included in the admission are disco lights, music, and a smooth rollerskating surface. You can also rent skates and protective gear for $10 and $5, respectively.

Sunday’s disco fever party takes place at Parc Vétéran in Ville-Marie and is FREE to roll. The only caveat with the Let’s Roll party on October 30 is you have to bring your own skates — there are no rentals available on-site.

Are you ready to roll?

Both events will be offering prizes for the best costumes.

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: 8355 Chem. Montview, Mont-Royal

Price: $18, available online

When: Sunday, October 30

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: Parc Vétéran (between Papineau and Maisonneuve)

Price: Free