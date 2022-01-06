You can still check out this immersive exhibit in Montreal (PHOTOS)

It’s safe to say that Montreal is a bit of a ghost town these days.

With the prohibition of indoor dining and most other activities due to COVID-19 restrictions, the dead of winter is feeling especially… well, dead.

Luckily, there are still a handful of cool things to entertain yourself with around town. OASIS, an immersive light exhibit in the heart of the city, is one of them.

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at OASIS immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience composed of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists. It offers a stimulating and soothing sensory walkthrough experience that aims to, you guessed it — recharge you.

“RECHARGER/Unwind is above all a sensory walk that will do you good,” says Denys Lavigne, CEO, executive creative director, and co-founder of OASIS immersion. “The programming includes original works as well as works that have been adapted to the venue’s optimal conditions for presenting highly immersive experiences.”

The digital space includes simulated ecosystems, sublimation science and flowery poetry, technology fusing with organic matter, acid fractals, and a tribute to tidal e-motion — we told you, it’s trippy.

The RECHARGER/Unwind walkthrough revolves around three states of being:

RELAXED : This first immersive room plunges visitors into sensory territory focused on relaxation and letting go.

: This first immersive room plunges visitors into sensory territory focused on relaxation and letting go. STIMULATED : The purpose of this room is stimulation via an energy-packed light and sound experience!

: The purpose of this room is stimulation via an energy-packed light and sound experience! RECONNECTED: This is the largest of the OASIS immersion rooms. It forms the cornerstone of the experience the exhibit aspires to. It delivers visitors, who immersed themselves in relaxation and disconnected from the outside world, the uplifting experience of reconnecting with themselves, nature and social interaction.

The entire exhibit takes about 75 minutes to complete, with departures available every 20 minutes, starting at 10:20 am.

Ticket prices range from $19 to $25, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

When: From now until January 30, 2022

Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm

Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Price: From $19 to $25, available online