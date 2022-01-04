If you have been missing Taylor Swift tunes since she last stopped in Montreal in 2015, you are in luck. A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to town in February.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Saturday, February 5 and Thursday, February 17.

Tickets range between $30 and $50, with the show being held at Église St-Jean-Baptiste.

The 14 song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“You Belong With Me”

“All Too Well”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Blank Space”

“Cardigan”

“Lover”

“Wildest Dream”

“Love Story”

“Invisible String”

“Enchanted”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“New Romantics”

“I Don’t Want to Live Forever”

It remains unclear if public health restrictions will allow the events to take place as music venues and places of worship are currently closed. Quebec is also under a nightly curfew from 10 pm to 5 am at the time of writing.

But if all goes well, get ready to listen to Taylor’s catalog of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to listen to “All Too Well” and “Enchanted.”