15 great local restaurants to support during Montreal's latest lockdown
Well Montreal, we’re back to square one.
Montreal’s vibrant restaurant scene has been forced to close its doors once more amid Quebec’s latest wave of COVID-19 restrictions.
Arguably the hardest industry hit by the pandemic, the hospitality industry needs your help. Since restaurants can now function as takeout only for the foreseeable future, it might be time to freshen up on some fantastic local spots worth ordering out from.
And thanks to food delivery apps, you barely even need to talk to another human being.
From breakfast to burgers, sushi, Indian, and pizza, Here are some tasty spots around Montreal that should consider ordering out from.
Arthurs Nosh Bar
Arthurs Nosh Bar has a menu that’s composed of Jewish cuisine with a twist. Consider grabbing a schnitzel sandwich or cured fish, the breakfast sandwich, or a gourmet salad.
If you’re craving brunch or lunch, Arthurs is a popular choice.
They offer take-out from 9 am to 3 pm, Wednesday to Friday, and 9 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kwizinn
Bring some warmth onto your dinner plate with Kwizinn’s flavours from the Caribbean. Who doesn’t love a good Creole meal?
Satay Brothers
Satay Brothers’ tasty menu has everything you need — spicy, savoury, fried, you name it. For some classic Singaporean street food options, try their Hainan chicken or spicy laksa.
La Capital Tacos
Tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, guacamole, and more.
La Capital Tacos offers great food at great prices, and come on, when the weather gets cold, who doesn’t feel better warming up with tacos?
Restaurant Jano
If you’re looking for a classic choice, here it is: restaurant Jano’s juicy roasted Portuguese chicken. Fair warning: It will leave you licking your fingers.
Maison Indian Curry
Maison Indian Curry is arguably one of the best Indian spots in Montreal. It’s a big claim to make, but you’ll probably agree once you have their samosas.
Sushi Momo
No animal products, all the flavour — Sushi Momo is the champion of local vegan Japanese food. Everything you need to satisfy your healthy sushi craving.
Yokato Yokabai
There’s nothing more comforting on a cold winter day than a hot bowl of ramen from Montreal’s first ramen spot, Yokato Yokabai. You can customize your noodle soup order from their various ingredient options, or just take a bento box to go.
Joon
With a variety of comforting Persian, Georgian, and Armenian foods to choose from, Joon’s menu is perfect if you’re looking to try something new.
Cafe Gentile
Cafe Gentile, Montreal’s beloved neighbourhood Sicilian joint, features on its menu some Italian classics and a wide selection of sandwiches — including one of the best vegetarian burgers on the island.
Venice MTL
Where the vegans at?
Venice MTL has beautiful dishes, fresh ingredients and has a take-out menu with loads of vegan and non-vegan options.
Clarke Café
If you’re on the hunt for arguably the best classic deli sandwich in Montreal, Clarke Café should be your go-to.
Le Red Tiger
Le Red Tiger has substituted its iconic garage door for take-out, and the Vietnamese street food spot never disappoints.
Slice and Soda
Another place for New York pizza enthusiasts, Slice and Soda serve a thin crust pie with a house soda on the side.
With files from Elyette Levy