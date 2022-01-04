15 great local restaurants to support during Montreal's latest lockdown

Well Montreal, we’re back to square one.

Montreal’s vibrant restaurant scene has been forced to close its doors once more amid Quebec’s latest wave of COVID-19 restrictions.

Arguably the hardest industry hit by the pandemic, the hospitality industry needs your help. Since restaurants can now function as takeout only for the foreseeable future, it might be time to freshen up on some fantastic local spots worth ordering out from.

And thanks to food delivery apps, you barely even need to talk to another human being.

From breakfast to burgers, sushi, Indian, and pizza, Here are some tasty spots around Montreal that should consider ordering out from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthurs (@arthursmtl)

Arthurs Nosh Bar has a menu that’s composed of Jewish cuisine with a twist. Consider grabbing a schnitzel sandwich or cured fish, the breakfast sandwich, or a gourmet salad.

If you’re craving brunch or lunch, Arthurs is a popular choice.

They offer take-out from 9 am to 3 pm, Wednesday to Friday, and 9 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwizinn Express | Montréal (@kwizinnexpress)

Bring some warmth onto your dinner plate with Kwizinn’s flavours from the Caribbean. Who doesn’t love a good Creole meal?

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satay Brothers (@sataybrothers)

Satay Brothers’ tasty menu has everything you need — spicy, savoury, fried, you name it. For some classic Singaporean street food options, try their Hainan chicken or spicy laksa.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tacos x montreal (@la_capital_mtl)

Tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, guacamole, and more.

La Capital Tacos offers great food at great prices, and come on, when the weather gets cold, who doesn’t feel better warming up with tacos?

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RestoMontreal Restaurant Guide (@restomontreal)

If you’re looking for a classic choice, here it is: restaurant Jano’s juicy roasted Portuguese chicken. Fair warning: It will leave you licking your fingers.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTL Blog (@mtlblog)

Maison Indian Curry is arguably one of the best Indian spots in Montreal. It’s a big claim to make, but you’ll probably agree once you have their samosas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi Momo vegan (@sushimomomtl)

No animal products, all the flavour — Sushi Momo is the champion of local vegan Japanese food. Everything you need to satisfy your healthy sushi craving.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yokato Yokabai (@yokatoyokabai)

There’s nothing more comforting on a cold winter day than a hot bowl of ramen from Montreal’s first ramen spot, Yokato Yokabai. You can customize your noodle soup order from their various ingredient options, or just take a bento box to go.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joon (@resto.joon)



With a variety of comforting Persian, Georgian, and Armenian foods to choose from, Joon’s menu is perfect if you’re looking to try something new.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Gentile (@cafegentile)

Cafe Gentile, Montreal’s beloved neighbourhood Sicilian joint, features on its menu some Italian classics and a wide selection of sandwiches — including one of the best vegetarian burgers on the island.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⛱🌺😎ᵛᴱᴺᴵᶜᴱ 🌴🌊☀️ (@venicemtl)

Where the vegans at?

Venice MTL has beautiful dishes, fresh ingredients and has a take-out menu with loads of vegan and non-vegan options.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarke Café (@clarkecafe)

If you’re on the hunt for arguably the best classic deli sandwich in Montreal, Clarke Café should be your go-to.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Red Tiger Pub Vietnamien (@leredtiger)

Le Red Tiger has substituted its iconic garage door for take-out, and the Vietnamese street food spot never disappoints.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slice + Soda (@sliceandsoda)

Another place for New York pizza enthusiasts, Slice and Soda serve a thin crust pie with a house soda on the side.

Order

With files from Elyette Levy