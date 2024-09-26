Just over three years ago, the Montreal Canadiens stunned the hockey world with their unexpected run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Since then, the Habs have not even sniffed the postseason, as they’ve undergone a major rebuild to usher in a new era. Fans have been patient throughout the painful process. But, as many management members noted at the team’s annual golf tournament enough pieces are in place for Montreal to be “in the mix” this season.

If the Canadiens are serious about returning to the playoff picture, here are a handful of things that need to happen.

1. Dach stays healthy

Coming off a campaign that saw him net 24 points over 58 games, Kirby Dach showed flashes of brilliance last season but was sidelined by an injury in the second game of the year, missing the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Dach’s ability to stay healthy is critical for Montreal to contend. The young centre’s combination of size, skill, and versatility can make all the difference as the team ices its most talented top-six lineup since the launch of the rebuild.

2. Caufield hits his potential

There’s a bit of a running joke about Cole Caufield’s offensive production — people say he’s the best 40-goal scorer to never score 30.

In 2022-23, Caufield was well on his way to breaking that barrier with 26 goals in 46 games, but injury cut his campaign short. While the goals didn’t come as easy last season, the 23-year-old still finished the year with a career-high 65 points.

If Caufield can stay healthy and build on that momentum, he could finally reach the elusive 30-goal mark — and maybe even push for 40 — giving the Canadiens the elite scoring threat they need to contend.

3. Suzuki breaks the Canadiens’ 80-point curse

The Canadiens have been waiting for someone to crack the 80-point barrier since Alex Kovalev in 2007-08. As captain and No. 1 centre, Nick Suzuki is expected to be that player.

Suzuki posted a career-high 77 points last year. He’s shown steady development, improving his stats with every passing season. But for Montreal to make a real push, they’ll need at least one point-per-game player on their roster.

4. A better Canadiens power play

Montreal’s special teams have been weak for years. Last season, their power play and penalty kill ranked near the bottom of the league, and that needs to change if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

Weakness with the extra skater is nothing new. Since 2011-2012, throughout 995 games, the Habs have had the single-worst power play in the NHL. A more consistent PP — especially with new weapons like Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson — could make all the difference in tight games.

With former assistant coach Alex Burrows leaving his post over the offseason, let’s see how the man advantage fairs with Martin St. Louis in charge.

5. Laine gets his groove back

After a rocky stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Patrik Laine’s arrival in Montreal offers the player a fresh start. Known for his incredible scoring ability, the 26-year-old has the potential to be a game-changer for the Canadiens if he can regain his form.

Injuries and personal struggles have plagued his performance in recent seasons, but Laine’s natural talent and laser of a shot remain undeniable. If he can find his rhythm and produce alongside skilled linemates as he did during his Winnipeg Jets tenure, he could provide the offensive spark the Canadiens desperately need.

6. Some luck in the Atlantic

Finally, the Canadiens will need some luck as they once again find themselves in an uber-talented Atlantic Division.

Teams like the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have all been perennial powerhouses in recent years. Meanwhile, even teams that missed the playoffs, such as the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators, have shown major improvements via their respective rebuilds.

For Montreal to break through and climb up the standings, they’ll need to play their best hockey as well as hope for some stumbles from the competition in 2024-25.