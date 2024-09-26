As the Maple Leafs gear up to take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight in a preseason matchup, forward Max Pacioretty is set to face his former team for the first time since joining Toronto on a professional tryout (PTO).

Pacioretty, who served as the Canadiens’ captain before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018, shared his thoughts on the upcoming game after Thursday morning’s practice.

When asked if he had any reservations about facing the Habs — whose roster has undergone significant changes since his departure — the 35-year-old replied with a decisive “no.”

“There’s a lot of turnover there. I’ve played a playoff series against them, and I think after that, you’re kind of used to it by then,” the veteran winger said of the club that drafted him back in 2007. “Not many guys left on the team. I think maybe just [Brendan Gallagher] since I was there. So, you know, just a normal game for me.”

Reflecting on his experience with both sides of this historic rivalry, Pacioretty, who saw brief stints with the Caroline Hurricanes and Washington Capitals in recent years, expressed pride in suiting up for two Original Six franchises.

“It’s such an honour to wear both jerseys — two Original Six teams with a rich history. That side of it definitely doesn’t feel weird at all,” the Connecticut native noted. “I’m proud of it.”

While it’s uncertain if he will crack the Leafs’ roster on opening night, Pacioretty’s tryout is off to a promising start. He scored a pair of third-period goals just 2:50 apart while playing on a line with former Leafs captain John Tavares in Toronto’s preseason opener this week.

And although some Habs fans might not be thrilled to see No. 67 in the blue and white tonight, the six-time 60-point scorer has already received the most important seal of approval.

“My kids say it’s the best jersey that I’ve worn, how it looks on me in terms of maybe just how it fits me,” he shared with a smile.