Dancing shoes: Two FREE outdoor ballet show coming to newly renovated Montreal venue this week

How do free, ballet, and a Montreal park sound as a mid-week trio?

Les Grands Ballets is happy to present two evenings of free outdoor ballet shows to celebrate the reopening of the timeless Théâtre de Verdure in the middle of Parc La Fontaine.

With a new set and architecture, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens will offer the public two exceptional free evening shows in the “Rendez-vous d’été’ series on August 24 and 25.

The two-night event will showcase classical ballet as well as contemporary dance.

Around 20 dancers will perform a selection of extracts that will blend “virtuosity and poetry, in the magical setting of the outdoor theatre,” says Les Grands Ballets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens (@grandsballets)

The new Théâtre de Verdure inside Parc La Fontaine has been completely redesigned from the stage to the bleachers. “Its modern, airy architecture acts to enhance the landscape of the park, existing in harmony with the valued heritage of this emblematic space in Montreal,” said Tourism Montreal.

The two-night event will function on a first come first serve basis (no reservations) and will close to the public once all 2,500 seats are occupied.

In case of bad weather, the event will take place instead on Friday, August 26.

When: August 25 and 26

Time: Doors at 7:30 pm, show at 8:30 pm (run time: 80 min)

Where: 3939, avenue du Parc-La Fontaine

Price: Free