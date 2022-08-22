Back in time: Old Montreal's FREE 18th-century market kicks off this week

Montreal will be doing a little bit of time travel this weekend as an 18th-century public market is blasting in from the past.

On August 27 and 28, Pointe-à-Callière will transform into a different era for the 29th edition of the Pointe-à-Callière’s Public Market.

Guests can learn about the city life under the French regime, meet characters, and admire the know-how of the First Nations.

To give the market the 18th-century feel, there will be actors on-site dressed as merchants, entertainers, craftspeople, and farmers from the time period.

“This incredible re-enactment, recreating the atmosphere of a market day in Montréal under the French Regime, is brought to life by an array of authentic historical figures that once frequented the site, as well as artists and musicians,” says the website.

Market-goers can pick up specialty foods from the 18th century, including jellies, jams, maple products, cider, and spruce beer.

People will also be able to explore trades of the past, including wool spinners, lace makers, calligraphers, lute makers, potters, pit sawyers, bookbinders, weavers, coopers, carters, and woodturners.

Meet all the craftspeople you would have seen at public markets in 18th-century Quebec.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pointe-à-Callière (@pointeacalliere)

Pointe-à-Callière says at Montreal’s very first marketplace, Indigenous and French people would meet to buy and sell products or share the latest news. This weekend, market-goers will be able to learn the know-how of Anishinaabe, Abenaki, Mi’kmaq, Naskapi, and Kanyen’kehà:ka artisans who continue to pass down ancient living traditions from one generation to the next.

Check out demonstrations of leather tanning, cooking, ancestral hunting techniques, and basketwork, as well as the making of moccasins, cradleboards, and dreamcatchers.

Stroll among the merchants’ stalls and stock up on local products from Quebec, a perfect way to celebrate the history and experience of Montreal from more than two centuries ago.