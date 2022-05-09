I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

And we might have to start screaming extra loud for these massive ice cream-waffle hybrid treats spread out across Montreal because they are seriously hefty.

At Gaufres & Glaces, dessert fans can customize their own frozen treat creation in the form of more than 100,000 combinations.

“The options are endless,” says the Montreal-based treat shop. “Our mission is to constantly have the best quality and variety of products for all our customers to enjoy.”

Speaking with Daily Hive, Gaufres & Glaces — which has three locations in Montreal — says all of its toppings and mixes are made in-house, and they release a new flavour every two weeks.

Currently, the shop’s most popular treats are “bubble waffles,” and the shop will be releasing Twinkie-flavoured bubble waffles and a Kinder Bueno flavour by the end of May.

Gaufres & Glaces also has vegan toppings and ice cream available for non-dairy ice creamers.

The shop has 21 choices of Belgian chocolate dips, 12 different toppings, and nine ice cream flavours ranging from soft ice cream, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and butter pecan, to name a few. If that’s not enough, Gaufres & Glaces also dishes out homemade gelato, crêpes, milkshakes, smoothies, regular ice cream cones, and fondues.

At the end of May, two new Gaufres & Glaces will be opening in Pierrefonds and the West Island, joining the franchise’s three other spots in Laval, The Plateau, and Beaubien.

The unique concept ice cream treats are also available for delivery on SkipTheDishes and UberEats in case you want all the brain freeze without leaving your house.

