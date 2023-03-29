Dr. Jane Goodall is coming to Montreal this spring

On Wednesday the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) announced that Dr. Jane Goodall will be making a pair of Canadian appearances over the next few weeks. The 88-year-old primatologist will be on stage in Montreal and Halifax on May 24 and 27, respectively.

An Evening with Jane Goodall will feature stories and knowledge the English icon has collected over six decades as a global conservation icon, beginning with her early discoveries of chimpanzee behaviour in Gombe in the 1960s. Goodall is also expected to discuss redeﬁned species conservation, which includes the needs of local people and the environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Goodall Institute 🇨🇦 (@janegoodallcan)

“It’s a very meaningful time to have Dr. Goodall back in Canada,” says Bella Lam, CEO of the JGI, in a press release. “Dr. Goodall has spent her life working tirelessly for change, and her message of hope and action will be extremely timely and relevant to Canadians when we need it most.”

The Canadian events schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 24 at 7 pm in Montreal (Theatre Maisonneuve, Place Des Arts)

at in (Theatre Maisonneuve, Place Des Arts) Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm in Halifax (Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, Dalhousie University )

Tickets can be purchased here. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the JGI, a charitable organization dedicated to community-centred conservation programs.