Two more teams interested in trading for Canadiens goalie: report

As we near the end of the calendar year, the Montreal Canadiens are still holding three goalies at the NHL level.

The constant rotation and the reluctance to trade one are beginning to get on the nerves of fans. But as other teams around the league get more desperate for solid goaltending, it appears that the Habs could provide a source of relief between the pipes.

If a midseason trade occurs, Jake Allen, the oldest and most expensive of the Canadiens’ netminders, is most likely the odd one out. Speculation aside, there have already been reports of the Edmonton Oilers inquiring about the 33-year-old.

Now, it appears that a pair of other teams have also gotten on the phone with Montreal.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, two additional Eastern Conference teams have inquired about Montreal’s goalies — and about Allen in particular.

“The talk is the Kraken are among a few teams that have reached out to Montreal GM Kent Hughes to see what route he’s going to take with his netminders,” Garrioch wrote in Wednesday’s edition of Insider Trading. “That means the Habs are at least willing to discuss moving veteran Jake Allen or possibly Cayden Primeau.”

Garrioch also pointed out that Samuel Montembeault’s new contract extension makes him less likely to part with. That said, Allen’s seven-team no-trade clause could make a deal more difficult.

“If the Habs do want to move [Allen], he’d have some say because he has a seven-team no-trade clause, which means Montreal can’t just trade him anywhere,” Garrioch wrote.

But aside from Seattle, the Canadiens could have another dance partner in a team that also needs short-term help in net.

“The Kraken aren’t alone in their pursuit of goaltending because that’s been an issue for the Oilers all season,” Harrioch explained. “But it’s also interesting to note there’s talk the Buffalo Sabres have been looking for a veteran goalie and may have sniffed around on Allen.”

Over 10 games with Montreal this season, Allen has posted three wins, a 3.74 GAA and a .898 SV%.