Former Canadiens head coach joining the Ottawa Senators

Former Montreal Canadiens head coach Jacques Martin is back in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.

The Ottawa Senators announced the appointment of Martin as senior advisor to the coaching staff on Wednesday.

News Release: The #Sens have appointed Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to the Coaching Staff:

According to a team press release, the 71-year-old, who coached the Senators from 1996 to 2004, “will serve as a day-to-day resource to Senators’ head coach D.J. Smith and his staff.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome Jacques back to the Senators,” said Ottawa’s interim general manager Steve Staios in a written statement.

“Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group. Jacques’ proven track record, the foundation of which was built here in Ottawa, will be of significant benefit to D.J. and our entire coaching staff.”

Martin, who also coached the Canadiens from 2009 to 2012 — and led them to the Eastern Conference Final in 2010 — isn’t the only former Habs front office member now working in Ottawa.

Michael Andlauer, who recently purchased the Senators franchise for approximately $1 billion, held a 10% minority stake in the Canadiens for years. These days, though, both Andlaueur and Martin, a Rockland, Ontario, native, will now focus their energy on surpassing Montreal in the standings.

Along with Montreal and Ottawa, Martin’s four-decade pro coaching career also included stints with the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers.