T-shirt time: Three days of sunshine and warmth expected for Montreal

It looks like things are finally heating up in Montreal. And it may just be time to pull out your summer wardrobe.

After what’s been a pretty slow start to spring, we are getting hit with a solid period of very warm weather in the next few days. As of Monday, May 9, Montrealers will be riding a wave of temperatures above 20°C.

According to Environment Canada, the warm front, which will likely hit a high of 24°C, is expected to last up until Wednesday at least.

If all goes well, we can officially leave those sweaters and windbreakers in the closet until September.

It’s certainly wishful thinking, especially when it comes to Montreal weather.

