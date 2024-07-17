Ex-Canadiens player Subban caught in naked Montreal bike ride

Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman PK Subban recently returned to the city he called home for the first half of his NHL career. And he found himself in a bit of a sticky situation.

Sharing a series of photos from what looked to be a wild weekend in downtown Montreal, Subban met up with some old friends, had some drinks on a terrasse, and even snapped a few impromptu selfies with an SPVM officer.

However, as is the case with many Montreal summer nights, the 35-year-old was met with an unexpected sight during his evening out on the town.

Taking to Instagram, Subban, who suited up for six seasons with the Canadiens, shared a video of himself in the middle of a sea of unclothed cyclists.

“What the hell? I mean, that’s one of the craziest — that’s unbelievable,” said Subban as he struggled to find the words to describe the public display of nudity.

“These guys got no gitch on,” he added. “Broads too.”

Unbeknownst to him, the riders were taking part in the 20th annual edition of the World Naked Bike Ride, an initiative promoting environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

According to the international event’s website, the ride “demonstrates the vulnerability of cyclists on the road and is a protest against car culture.”

Its intended shock value paid off as Subban, who last lived in Montreal ahead of being traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016, was certainly surprised.

Drafted by the Canadiens in 2007, Subban played 434 games with the franchise, scoring 278 points during the regular season. He also had 38 points in 55 career playoff games with the Habs before joining the Predators, eventually capping off his career with the New Jersey Devils.

A Norris Trophy winner in 2013, the Toronto native announced his retirement from the NHL back in 2022 and now works as an ESPN analyst.

While he returns to Montreal often for Grand Prix weekends and visits to the Children’s Hospital, he might double-check the city’s event calendar the next time he books a plane ticket.