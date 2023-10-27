Ex-Canadiens player Subban surprises kids with unexpected Montreal hospital visit

PK Subban is no stranger to Montreal’s restaurant and nightlife scene. But when the former Canadiens defenceman found himself back in the city this week, he made sure to keep a promise he made eight years ago.

In September 2015, Subban and his foundation committed $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital, the largest philanthropic commitment by a Canadian athlete. Less than a year later, the Canadiens traded him to the Nashville Predators in a move that sent shock waves through the hockey world.

He’s remained loyal to the pledge nonetheless, visiting the hospital as much as his busy schedule allows. Subban’s latest visit came on Thursday when he popped in and surprised some youngsters.

The 34-year-old shared some photos of him meeeting a few patients and touring the atrium that bears his name.

“Merci and thank you to all the children and families. Every time I come back to Montréal you all inspire me with your strength, love, and ability to persevere,” Subban wrote in a recent Instagram post. “You also show me that the work the PK Subban Foundation is doing matters. Love you all, I will see you again soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

The last time the former player and current ESPN analyst was in Montreal was back in June for Grand Prix weekend. But before getting in on the F1 festivities, Subban made sure to give out a few hugs and smiles at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

Drafted by the Canadiens in 2007, Subban played 434 games with the franchise, scoring 278 points during the regular season. He also had 38 points in 55 career playoff games with the Habs.

A Norris Trophy winner in 2013, the Toronto native announced his retirement from the NHL last year.