Ultime Sports Collection, a sports memorabilia store owned and operated by former Montreal Canadiens player Georges Laraque, was broken into and robbed on Thursday night.

Laraque, in search of the thief’s identity, took to social media on Friday and posted security camera footage of the incident at the Laval store.

“My card store “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” was just smashed and robbed tonight, if you have any information on this person, write to me privately,” Laraque wrote in an X post on Friday morning.

Mon magasin de carte “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” vient de se faire défoncer et dévalisé cette nuit, si vous avez des informations sur cette personne, écrivez moi en privé!!! My card store “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” was just smashed and robbed tonight, if you have any… pic.twitter.com/JnE7NrIUpV — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 6, 2023

In the footage, which includes audio, a security alarm could be heard echoing through the store as a man in a grey hoodie stuffs as much as he can into a shopping bag.

One of Laraque’s followers replied to the post, writing “If someone recognizes the idiot it would be better to help and report him to the police before you lay your hands on him,” in French.

“You have no idea…” Laraque replied.

The 46-year-old later shared another video captioned “This is how he got in” from an outside camera, showing how the suspect broke in to the locked store in the first place.

As it appears, the perp swung a large hammer into one of the glass doors and crawled through the opening. Based on the timestamps on the camera, he was only inside for about a minute before he retreated away from the scene.

This is how he got in! Voilà comment il est rentré! pic.twitter.com/bS6XahXHr1 — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 6, 2023

Laraque retired from the NHL after 13 seasons over a decade ago. Since then he’s been involved in an array of different businesses. Along with owning Ultime Sports Collection, he runs a Montreal-based kombucha company called Rise.

He’s also a public speaker and ambassador for PETA, World Vision, and the Mira Foundation. On top of that, the Montreal native hosts a daily radio show on Montreal’s 91.9 Sports FM.