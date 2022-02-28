Another wave of COVID-19 measures lifted across Quebec as of today

Earlier this month, Quebec Premier François Legault announced more details of the province’s gradual reopening plan.

February has already seen restaurant dining rooms reopen, as well as fitness centres, places of worship, theatres, cinemas, large venues, recreational centres (arcades, bowling alleys, etc.), and capacity increases at large outdoor events, among others.

Legault has said most of Quebec’s COVID-19 public health measures will be lifted across the province by March 14.

He says the government will revaluate its strategy concerning the vaccine passport and mask mandates by mid-March.

Since it’s often difficult to keep track of what’s reopening seemingly every few weeks, here’s a quick guide for the new COVID-19 health restrictions across Quebec as of February 28.

Bars, taverns, casinos:

Permitted to reopen at 50% capacity

Must close by 1 am

Customers must remain seated

Dancing and singing prohibited

Sports and leisure:

Competition and tournaments can resume

No limit on number of participants during sport games

Movie theatres can function at 100% capacity

Work from home:

Mandatory teleworking is no longer enforced

Places of worship

No more capacity limit

Upcoming: