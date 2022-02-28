Another wave of COVID-19 measures lifted across Quebec as of today
Earlier this month, Quebec Premier François Legault announced more details of the province’s gradual reopening plan.
February has already seen restaurant dining rooms reopen, as well as fitness centres, places of worship, theatres, cinemas, large venues, recreational centres (arcades, bowling alleys, etc.), and capacity increases at large outdoor events, among others.
Legault has said most of Quebec’s COVID-19 public health measures will be lifted across the province by March 14.
He says the government will revaluate its strategy concerning the vaccine passport and mask mandates by mid-March.
Since it’s often difficult to keep track of what’s reopening seemingly every few weeks, here’s a quick guide for the new COVID-19 health restrictions across Quebec as of February 28.
Bars, taverns, casinos:
- Permitted to reopen at 50% capacity
- Must close by 1 am
- Customers must remain seated
- Dancing and singing prohibited
Sports and leisure:
- Competition and tournaments can resume
- No limit on number of participants during sport games
- Movie theatres can function at 100% capacity
Work from home:
- Mandatory teleworking is no longer enforced
Places of worship
- No more capacity limit
Upcoming:
- Mask mandate for elementary students will end (March 7)
- No more capacity limit at restaurants and gyms (March 14)
- Vaccine passport no longer required at indoor venues and activities (March 14)
- Dancing and karaoke permitted (March 14)
- Bars, restaurants, taverns, casinos can resume regular operating hours (March 14)