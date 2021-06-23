What's open and closed on St. Jean-Baptiste Day in Montreal

On June 24, Quebec celebrates its statutory holiday, La Fête Nationale, formerly known as St. Jean-Baptiste Day (or La Saint-Jean).

Because of the holiday, many businesses and offices will be closed.

Even though many sectors throughout the province have started to reopen, COVID-19 will affect the opening hours a little bit more than normal, so we’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure.

Generally, most stores and shops in Montreal will remain open except for government offices, municipal buildings, banks, and post offices.

Some small businesses and shops, restaurants, and retail stores will remain open at their own discretion.

We’d recommend calling and double-checking before you head out on Thursday, especially in light of the pandemic. And be sure to do important shopping (ahem, SAQ, SQDC) before Thursday’s holiday.

What’s closed on June 24:

Banks

Municipal court

Post offices

Most Montreal city offices

Most private sector offices

Large shopping malls

Grocery stores and supermarkets larger than 375 square metres in size

Sports centres and arenas

Montreal Science Centre

SAQ liquor stores

SQDC cannabis shops

What’s open on June 24: