What's open and closed on St. Jean-Baptiste Day in Montreal
On June 24, Quebec celebrates its statutory holiday, La Fête Nationale, formerly known as St. Jean-Baptiste Day (or La Saint-Jean).
Because of the holiday, many businesses and offices will be closed.
Even though many sectors throughout the province have started to reopen, COVID-19 will affect the opening hours a little bit more than normal, so we’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure.
Generally, most stores and shops in Montreal will remain open except for government offices, municipal buildings, banks, and post offices.
Some small businesses and shops, restaurants, and retail stores will remain open at their own discretion.
We’d recommend calling and double-checking before you head out on Thursday, especially in light of the pandemic. And be sure to do important shopping (ahem, SAQ, SQDC) before Thursday’s holiday.
What’s closed on June 24:
- Banks
- Municipal court
- Post offices
- Most Montreal city offices
- Most private sector offices
- Large shopping malls
- Grocery stores and supermarkets larger than 375 square metres in size
- Sports centres and arenas
- Montreal Science Centre
- SAQ liquor stores
- SQDC cannabis shops
What’s open on June 24:
- 311, Montreal’s information hotline
- Most dépanneurs
- Some pharmacies (large chains remain open but hours could be reduced)
- Cinemas (selective ones, call beforehand)
- Public beaches (selective ones, call beforehand)
- Parc Jean-Drapeau
- Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (hours might differ)
- Montreal Botanical Gardens (hours might differ)
- Public markets/farmers markets
- Grocery stores 375 square meters (4,037 feet) or less in size can remain open at their leisure, though hours may be reduced
- Service-based businesses (hair salons, restaurants, gas stations, and manufacturers remain open at their own discretion)
- Bookstores, flower stores, and antique shops (small shops may close if they wish)
- Public swimming pools (some are closed, call 311 to confirm)
- Public transit follows their holiday schedule
- Parking meters are in full operation (IE you can still get tickets!)
- Garbage and recycling remains on schedule but may vary per neighbourhood