Spring fling: Time Out Montreal is hosting a FREE drag brunch this weekend

This Sunday, April 10, drag brunches will make their long-awaited return to Montreal’s Time Out Market for the first time since Halloween.

The “Spring Fling” Drag Show, hosted by none other than Montreal drag legend Barbada de Barbades, will be an extravagant, and most importantly, completely free event that blends gastronomical delights and extravagant performers.

From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Barbades and some of her fellow queens will entertain diners as they indulge in brunch specialties from every one of the food hall’s eateries. While the event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, brunch options will be available until 3 pm.

According to Time Out, “all guests need to do is grab a seat and enjoy the show, and if they’d like, they can dress in their best springtime pastel looks to win some lovely prizes, such as a chance to win a $50 Time Out Market gift card.”

Between top-notch bilingual entertainment and outstanding eats, it’s hard to find a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Where: 705 Saint-Catherine Street W,

When: Sunday, April 10

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Price: Free