A Chinese hot pot chain is coming to Montreal this month

With more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide, Liuyishou Hotpot, a Sichuan-style hotpot chain, will open a Montreal location this month.

Liuyishou Hotpot, named after its founder “one-armed Liu,” and the Chinese phrase for thumbs-up, “yishou,” will open its Crescent street location on April 16. To celebrate its grand opening, the restaurant is offering a promotional discount of 20% to customers who visit between April 16 and 17.

According to a press release, Liuyishou specializes in Chongqing-style hot pot, which is known for a “spicy broth made with chillies and Sichuan peppercorns.” In addition to the traditional beef tallow base, “there are options for mixed mushroom, tomato broths, among others, and diners can choose hot pot ingredient combos, including vegetables, seafood, or beef and lamb. ”

The foundation of each hotpot is the sauce, and with over 20 savoury sauce bases and seasonings to choose from, there’s something for each palate to enjoy.

Montreal will serve as the chain’s 18th location in North America, and it’s likely to become one of the city’s buffet favourites.

Address: 1224 Rue Crescent,Montréal, QC H3G 2A

Hours: 12 to 2:30 pm, 4 to 10 pm