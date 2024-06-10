Snoop Dogg rocks Canadiens merch during Montreal concert

Snoop Dogg’s recent Montreal concert was a treat for both hip-hop lovers and Canadiens fans alike.

Taking the stage at the Bell Centre on Sunday, the legendary rapper took the opportunity to show off some merch from his company’s new hockey collection, which highlights a handful of current and former Hab enforcers.

Death Row Records, owned by Snoop Dogg, announced the launch of Death Row Hockey a little over a week ago. Among the new clothing line’s ambassadors are ex-Habs forwards Chris Nilan and Georges Laraque, and defenceman Arber Xhekaj.

Rocking a Habs jersey earlier in the show, the Doggfather opted for a Death Row Hockey T-shirt with an image of Xhekaj, which, unsurprisingly, got his Montreal crowd revved up.

Nilan and Laraque, who were also at the show, later shared backstage photos of them and the 52-year-old on Instagram. Both ex-NHLers gifted the musician with signed jerseys.

Meanwhile, all three Canadiens featured in the new Death Row campaign hit the ice together with young hockey players at the CN Sports Complex this past weekend for the line’s launch.

Snoop Dogg is pulling out all the stops for his series of 10 performances across Canada this month. Starting with Halifax on June 3, his Cali to Canada tour will conclude in Vancouver on June 25, with his next stop being Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 20.