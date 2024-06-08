The 2024 NHL Draft is set to be pivotal for the Montreal Canadiens, who continue to be in the midst of a rebuild.

After their unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Canadiens have missed the playoffs in the last three seasons. They finished the 2023-24 season, placing 28th in NHL standings, with a 30-36-16 record.

While struggling is never fun for any team, it has allowed the Canadiens to add great talent to the draft. They were able to select Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in 2022 and followed that up by drafting defenceman David Reinbacher fifth overall last year.

The Canadiens are once again poised to select fifth overall at this year’s draft and are doing everything they can to ensure they take the right player. This has included asking prospects some very unique questions.

Berkly Catton, projected to be a top-10 selection at this year’s draft, revealed that the Canadiens asked him which animal would best describe himself.

“I picked a dolphin,” Catton told reporters. “Something smart but slippery out there.”

Berkly Catton confirms that the Montreal Canadiens are asking prospects which animal they are again “I picked a dolphin, something smart but slippery out there” pic.twitter.com/6zcFwNv1eX — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) June 8, 2024



This isn’t the first time the Canadiens have asked prospects that question, either. Colton Dach, the brother of Canadiens centre Kirby, said that he was asked the same thing days before last year’s draft.

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place on June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition to the fifth pick, the Canadiens will also have a late first-round pick at 26th overall, which they were able to pick up at the trade deadline in a deal that saw Sean Monahan go to the Winnipeg Jets.