Death Row Records is hitting the ice with a collaboration few saw coming. And a handful of Montreal Canadiens players are spearheading the campaign.

The legendary rap music label, owned by Snoop Dogg, announced the launch of Death Row Hockey on Sunday with an Instagram photo featuring five NHL enforcers of past and present: Arber Xhekaj, Chris Nilan, Ryan Reaves, Denver Barkey, and Georges Laraque.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Death Row Records (@deathrowrecords)

All five players will attend meet and greets open to fans over the coming weeks.

And while former Oilers and Canadiens tough guys Georges Laraque will be representing Edmonton for the campaign, appearing at Nabi Cocktail Bar on June 20, Habs fans will be in for a welcome dose of double trouble.

Nilan, a longtime Canadiens forward and 1986 Stanley Cup champion, will be joined by bruising blueliner Xhekaj at CN Sports Complex (the Canadiens’ practice facility) in Brossard on June 8 from 12 to 4 pm.

Nilan, who logged 3,043 penalty minutes in his career, and Xhekaj collaborated off the ice before, with the Sherriff donning a ‘Knuckles Nilan’ brand toque at an autograph event in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Nilan (@knucklesnilan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snoopy’s ClothING (@snoopysclothing)

With that said, this isn’t Snoop Dogg’s first run at the hockey market. No stranger to wearing NHL jerseys and even announcing interest in becoming a team owner, the rapper’s official online store, the Snoopermarket, once featured a custom Los Angeles Kings jersey, which sold for $229.

As of now, it’s unclear what else the launch of Death Row Hockey will entail. But if intimidation is what they’re after, they’ve already succeeded.