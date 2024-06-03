The Montreal Canadiens have their fair share of exciting defensive prospects in their system. But as it turns out, the forward group looks pretty promising too.

The talents of one of Montreal’s top prospects were on full display this weekend when Owen Beck led the Saginaw Spirit to their first Memorial Cup championship, with a 4-3 win over the London Knights.

The 20-year-old centre — selected 33rd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft — opened the scoring for the Spirit, wiring one past the netminder off an offensive zone draw less than 10 minutes into the game.

Proving his versatility on the ice, Beck made the highlight reel again when he landed a massive hit on Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan.

Beck played the hero once more late in the opening frame, doubling his team’s lead on the power play before the first intermission.

With two points on the night and five points over five postseason games, the Peterborough, Ontario, native was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player of the tournament.

Tied for 18th in OHL scoring this year, he netted an impressive 34 goals and 81 points over 57 games with the Peterborough Petes and Saginaw in his final season at the junior level.

Looking to carve out a spot with the Canadiens or Laval Rocket next season, Beck already has some NHL experience under his belt, making his Habs debut in a game against the Ottawa Senators in January 2023.