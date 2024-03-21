Slafkovsky on the verge of setting new Canadiens all-time record

Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky has the opportunity to etch his name into the record books of hockey’s most storied franchise. But he’s running out of time.

According to Statmuse, Slafkosvky currently sits third on the Canadiens’ all-time leaderboard for most points in a season by a teenager with 37 throughout 68 games.

The top spot belongs to none other than Henri Richard, who logged 40 points as a 19-year-old back in 1955-56. One point behind the Pocket Rocket is Mario Tremblay, who scored 39 points in 63 games as an 18-year-old in 1974-75.

Slafkovsky will turn 20 on March 30, but will play four games before then. That means the young Slovakian can get it done if he manages to extend his current five-game point streak by another handful.

And given his recent trajectory and unwavering chemistry with linemates Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, few would be surprised if he beats (or at least ties) the record.

As for why the milestone is so attainable for someone like Slafkovsky, who is not having an extraordinary year, it helps that superstars like Maurice Richard, Howie Morenz, and Guy Lafleur didn’t make their respective debuts until they were in their 20s. Longtime Jean Beliveau did, but hit the age marker after just two games in the NHL.

Slafkovsky already holds one Canadiens record, becoming the first teenager in Habs history to record a seven-game point streak, surpassing forward Doug Wickenheiser’s six-game streak on the leaderboard back in February.

Montreal’s first overall pick in 2022 extended the streak to eight with an assist the following game.

Given he plays all 82 games, the winger is on pace to finish his first full season with a respectable 45 points.

Meanwhile, Richard’s NHL-record 11 Stanley Cups doesn’t look like it’ll be challenged anytime soon…