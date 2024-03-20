Canadiens rookie forward out "indefinitely" with injury

Montreal Canadiens rookie Joshua Roy will be missing some time.

On Wednesday, the Canadiens revealed that the 20-year-old winger sustained an injury in Tuesday night’s road loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

Canadiens forward Joshua Roy will be sidelined indefinitely. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Q3jNdMCGh0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2024

According to the club, who is currently on a road trip in Western Canada, Roy is heading to Montreal for further evaluation and will be out indefinitely.

After the news broke, TVA Sports’ Anthony Martineau took to X to report seeing Roy at Vancouver International Airport, sporting a splint on his right hand.

J’ai croisé Josh ce matin à l’aéroport de Vancouver et discuté avec lui quelques minutes. Il portait une attelle à la main droite. Il a assurément hâte d’avoir les résultats des examens, qui ne devraient pas tarder. https://t.co/cgl1GEeLJN — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 20, 2024

Roy selflessly blocked a shot with the same hand towards the end of the third period of Tuesday’s game.

Joshua Roy makes a blocker save without an actual blocker. Seems alright on the bench. pic.twitter.com/dCOXBmswBr — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 20, 2024

In the midst of his first AHL season with the Laval Rocket, Roy earned his first Canadiens call-up back in January, which saw him log one goal and two points over six games.

Selected by the Habs in the fifth round in 2021, the Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, Quebec native was recalled once more in early February. Since then, he’s netted three more goals and four more assists for a total of nine points over 23 NHL games.

Roy, known best for his goal-scoring abilities, has posted 13-19-32 totals in 40 games with the Rocket.