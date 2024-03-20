SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens rookie forward out "indefinitely" with injury

Al Sciola
Mar 20 2024, 6:12 pm
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens rookie Joshua Roy will be missing some time.

On Wednesday, the Canadiens revealed that the 20-year-old winger sustained an injury in Tuesday night’s road loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

According to the club, who is currently on a road trip in Western Canada, Roy is heading to Montreal for further evaluation and will be out indefinitely.

After the news broke, TVA Sports’ Anthony Martineau took to X to report seeing Roy at Vancouver International Airport, sporting a splint on his right hand.

Roy selflessly blocked a shot with the same hand towards the end of the third period of Tuesday’s game.

In the midst of his first AHL season with the Laval Rocket, Roy earned his first Canadiens call-up back in January, which saw him log one goal and two points over six games.

Selected by the Habs in the fifth round in 2021, the Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, Quebec native was recalled once more in early February. Since then, he’s netted three more goals and four more assists for a total of nine points over 23 NHL games.

Roy, known best for his goal-scoring abilities, has posted 13-19-32 totals in 40 games with the Rocket.

