Slafkovsky's goal drought nearing 30 games, should the Canadiens be worried?

When you’re a first overall pick in the NHL, expectations tend to be pretty high, which is exactly the case with Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

But since being crowned the top pick at the 2022 Draft, the young Slovakian has struggled, at times, to live up to his status.

This is one of those times.

Despite a productive preseason performance, in eight games with the Canadiens this year, Slafkovsky has only collected one point, an assist in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, the Montreal winger is in the midst of a difficult goal drought that’s lasted 29 games. The last time he lit the lamp was on December 1, 2022, in Calgary. An injury then abruptly ended his season on January 15.

But as is often the case with sports, things might look worse on paper than they actually are. And despite Slafkovsky’s lack of appearances on the scoresheet, head coach Martin St. Louis does not seem worried.

“Personally, I’m happy with Slaf because he’s touching the puck a lot,” St. Louis told reporters on Sunday. “Compared to last year, it’s a big difference. So his evolution, already in 12 months, I find it very encouraging, and I’m very eager to see him in 12 months because he’s only 19.”

With that said, St. Louis admitted that a goal would probably do the rookie some good.

“But for sure, scoring a goal or producing, all that helps a player. But it’s about not concentrating on the results and focusing on the process,” the coach explained. “I talk about that with him all the time because he’s in the right spots.”

Slafkovsky, who is expected to keep his spot on the Habs’ second line, will get the chance to snap his goalless streak on Monday when the Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 pm ET.