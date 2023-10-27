Canadiens' Caufield just set a unique NHL scoring record

In case you didn’t know by now, Montreal Canadiens forward Goal Cole Caufield is the real deal.

The top candidate for becoming the first Canadiens player to surpass the 40-goal mark in decades, the 22-year-old’s 2022-23 campaign came to an abrupt end when he suffered a season-ending injury.

But Caufield’s making up for missed time with another lamp-lighting start to his year. He’s also set a unique NHL record in the process.

After scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Caufield surpassed Brayden Point by becoming the first player in NHL history to net six career OT winners in less than 190 games.

In fact, the Habs winger has done it in just 130.

GOAL CAUFIELD SÉVIT À NOUVEAU EN PROLONGATION GOAL CAUFIELD DOES IT AGAIN #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/P3V7uCOjaq — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 27, 2023

Caufield, whose first career goal happened to come in overtime, is known for exhibiting laser-like accuracy with his wrist shot. As a result, he’s already got four goals and nine points through just seven games this year.

That puts him on pace for 46 goals on the year, which is not far-fetched by any means for the sniper.

His latest goal also places him in an elite class with former Habs greats. As pointed out by journalist Priyanta Emrith, Caufield’s 10th career game-winner makes him only the seventh Canadiens player to reach the impressive feat before the age of 23.

And with company like Guy Lafleur and Henri Richard, Canadiens fans are undoubtedly hopeful for the future.

#FunFact: tonight was #Habs Cole Caufield's 10th career game winner – only Stéphane Richer, Bernie Geoffrion, Guy Lafleur, Alex Galchenyuk, Mark Hunter and Henri Richard tallied as many for the #GoHabsGo before the age of 23. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 27, 2023

The best part? back in June, the Canadiens announced that they agreed to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with Caufield.

“I’m very lucky to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for a long time,” said Caufield shortly after signing his new contract. “We’re heading in the right direction, and I couldn’t be more excited and proud.”