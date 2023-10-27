Every Canadiens player ranked by hardest shot from new NHL data

The NHL published new tracking stats, and they reveal fascinating facts about the Montreal Canadiens.

With advanced statistics on skating speed and offensive zone time, some of the most interesting findings have to do with each player’s hardest shot speed.

These findings come from a new platform put out by the league. The NHL has released NHL Edge, a brand-new platform that displays the results of player and puck tracking across the NHL.

As an elite sniper and the team’s leading goal scorer, Cole Caufield’s wicked snapshot is one of the most lethal in the league. However, according to the numbers, he has not taken the hardest shot on the team this year.

That honour belongs to Arber Xhekaj, who fired a 99.76 mph bomb during the Canadiens’ home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 14. Right behind him is fellow d-man Mike Matheson, who sent one flying at 98.77 mph.

Meanwhile, the player with the weakest top shot speed so far is defenceman Gustav Lindstrom, whose biggest shot is a mere 73.58 mph.

Here is a full list of each player’s hardest shot so far this year, ranked from fastest to slowest.