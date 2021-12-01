Skate through this enchanted forest in Quebec all winter (PHOTOS)

There’s no better way to stick it to winter and show off your Canadian pride than skating.

Domaine Enchanteur, in the Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel district — a two-hour drive from the island of Montreal — offers guests 15 km of beautifully maintained ice that winds its way through the pine forest’s wintery landscape.

According to the website, the “Domaine de la forêt perdue” is “well protected from the winter cold” and provides guests with an interconnected maze of paths and routes to skate along while taking in spectacular sights of northern Quebec’s snowy countryside.

Domaine de la forêt perdue opens to the public in mid-December, assuming the northern region of Quebec gets colder and snowier. The trails will be open every day from 10 am to 10 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam S. (@csylvain_fit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Duhamel (@blogdebouffe)

The Domaine Enchanteur site also has an animal petting zoo and regular hiking trails.

Access to the site costs $20 for kids and $22 for adults. The skateway is traditionally open until mid-March, and skates, gloves, scarves, helmets, and pads can be rented on-site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mélissa Gilbert (@meligilbert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pauline, Quentin & les Twins (@prendstesclics)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babby Rodriguez (@babbyrodriguez)

A COVID-19 vaccine is required to enter the site.

When: Mid-December to end of March

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 1180 Rang St Félix Est, Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel

Price: $20 – $22