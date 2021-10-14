The shawarma at this Montreal spot are seriously gigantic (PHOTOS)
Oct 14 2021, 8:34 am
If you’re looking to get your hands on huge shawarma in Montreal, Shawarmaz has got you covered.
And these shawarma/taco hybrids are so huge, it might literally have you covered.
- You might also like:
- 6 tasty shawarma places you have to try in Montreal
- 14 places to get delicious cheap eats in Montreal
- Here's where to find the best tacos around Montreal
The gigantic shawarma and taco fusion are available at Montreal’s appropriately titled restaurant, Shawarmaz. The giant meal is made of tannour bread (Middle-Eastern flatbread), beef shawarma, avocado, onions, parsley, pickles, pomegranate molasses, and of course, cheese.
The $13.99 “Shawarmaz Tacoz” plate comes with a side of french fries and salsa.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Shawarmaz Tacoz are available at the chain’s downtown location (1206 Rue Peel), in Laval (2159 Boulevard Curé-Labelle) and through Uber Eats.