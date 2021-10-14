The shawarma at this Montreal spot are seriously gigantic (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking to get your hands on huge shawarma in Montreal, Shawarmaz has got you covered.

And these shawarma/taco hybrids are so huge, it might literally have you covered.

The gigantic shawarma and taco fusion are available at Montreal’s appropriately titled restaurant, Shawarmaz. The giant meal is made of tannour bread (Middle-Eastern flatbread), beef shawarma, avocado, onions, parsley, pickles, pomegranate molasses, and of course, cheese.

The $13.99 “Shawarmaz Tacoz” plate comes with a side of french fries and salsa.

The Shawarmaz Tacoz are available at the chain’s downtown location (1206 Rue Peel), in Laval (2159 Boulevard Curé-Labelle) and through Uber Eats.