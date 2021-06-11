FoodBest of

6 tasty shawarma places you have to try in Montreal

If you’re craving a heaping plate of a Middle Eastern-style shawarma, you’re in luck because Montreal is loaded with tasty options.

Whether you need a shawarma fix for lunch, a late-night pick-me-up, or a giant platter for dinner, Montreal will not let you down.

Shawarma is the process of grilling lamb, chicken, pork, or beef on a rotating vertical cone that cooks and caramelizes its outer layer. Different spots around the city pack the tasty meat into a pita, plate, or sandwich.

If you’re itching for tasty shawarma in Montreal, make sure these spots are on your radar:

Boustan

 

Arguably the most popular shawarma spot in the city, Boustan started off as a late-night staple on Crescent Street and has expanded to various spots around the city.

Grab yourself a creation with garlic potatoes and you will not be disappointed.

Sumac

 

This trendy spot in St-Henri serves high-quality shawarma served with homemade sauces (yogurt, za’atar, and dill), salads, fries, and sides like spicy carrots and roasted cauliflower.

Château Kabab

 

This traditional Persian & Iraqi restaurant dishes out seriously tasty beef and chicken shawarma plates with equally enticing sides of rice, salad, and garlic sauce.

Falafel St. Jacques

This quaint spot in Lachine serves very tasty (and popular) shawarma plates and pitas in beef, chicken, pork, and veggie varieties.

The Green Panther

If you’re hungry for vegan shawarma, The Green Panther — a staple on Mackay among Concordia students, is decadent shawarma for plant-based fans and non, alike.

Nilufar

Feeding happy mouths since 1994, this cozy spot on Ste. Cat offers affordable and tasty shawarma with vegan and gluten-free options available.

