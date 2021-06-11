6 tasty shawarma places you have to try in Montreal

If you’re craving a heaping plate of a Middle Eastern-style shawarma, you’re in luck because Montreal is loaded with tasty options.

Whether you need a shawarma fix for lunch, a late-night pick-me-up, or a giant platter for dinner, Montreal will not let you down.

Shawarma is the process of grilling lamb, chicken, pork, or beef on a rotating vertical cone that cooks and caramelizes its outer layer. Different spots around the city pack the tasty meat into a pita, plate, or sandwich.

If you’re itching for tasty shawarma in Montreal, make sure these spots are on your radar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOUSTAN (@boustanrestaurant)

Arguably the most popular shawarma spot in the city, Boustan started off as a late-night staple on Crescent Street and has expanded to various spots around the city.

Grab yourself a creation with garlic potatoes and you will not be disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumac Restaurant (@sumacrestaurant)

This trendy spot in St-Henri serves high-quality shawarma served with homemade sauces (yogurt, za’atar, and dill), salads, fries, and sides like spicy carrots and roasted cauliflower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Château Kabab (@chateaukabab)

This traditional Persian & Iraqi restaurant dishes out seriously tasty beef and chicken shawarma plates with equally enticing sides of rice, salad, and garlic sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falafel St. Jacques (@falafelstjacques)

This quaint spot in Lachine serves very tasty (and popular) shawarma plates and pitas in beef, chicken, pork, and veggie varieties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Panthère Verte Resto (@lapanthereverte)

If you’re hungry for vegan shawarma, The Green Panther — a staple on Mackay among Concordia students, is decadent shawarma for plant-based fans and non, alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1923 Ste.Catherine W. (@restaurant_nilufar)

Feeding happy mouths since 1994, this cozy spot on Ste. Cat offers affordable and tasty shawarma with vegan and gluten-free options available.