Shapovalov to play in Montreal for upcoming Davis Cup Qualifiers

Montreal tennis fans can watch Denis Shapovalov and Team Canada in action at the Davis Cup Qualifiers next month.

Joining forces with Quebec natives Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau, along with Vasek Pospisil from Vernon, BC, Shapovalov will face off against the Republic of Korea in a two-day tie on February 2 and 3 at IGA Stadium.

The stakes are high as the outcome will determine which country secures a coveted spot in the Group Stage of the Davis Cup Finals scheduled for September.

In a Tennis Canada press release, Team Canada’s captain, Frank Dancevic, expressed the team’s enthusiasm about returning to play on a home court after a few years.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve played in Canada, so we’re very happy to get the chance again to play at home in front of the best fans in the world,” said Dancevic. “We played

against the Republic of Korea in Valencia in 2022 and they were tough opponents, but our team is more than up to the task, and they’ll be ready to prove once again why Canada is one of the best tennis nations in the world.”

Shapovalov, currently ranked No. 109 in the world, will be making his 10th appearance representing Canada at the Davis Cup. The 24-year-old boasts an impressive record of 14 wins and nine losses in the tournament over the years.

Back in 2020, Shapovalov achieved world No. 10 in singles by the ATP.

Montreal last hosted a Davis Cup tie in 2012. Hopefully, the upcoming event can echo the victory achieved that year when Canada emerged triumphant against South Africa. Tickets for the February Qualifier will officially go on sale on January 11.