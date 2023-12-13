Date set for Genie Bouchard's pickleball tournament debut

After announcing that she’d be switching rackets back in the fall, tennis player Genie Bouchard is poised to make her pickleball debut in the new year.

Now, a date for Bouchard’s inaugural match has been set.

The Canadian tennis sensation will headline the PPA Masters, a PPA Tour event taking place in Rancho Mirage, California, from January 9 to January 14.

The former No. 5 seed will team up with American Tyler Loong, 32, who boasts an impressive 18th ranking in men’s doubles.

The newly formed duo is set to compete in the mixed doubles category.

We’ve got a new pairing at PPA Masters next month & this will definitely be one to watch 🍿@geniebouchard will compete in her first pro pickleball event alongside @tylerloong 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Wpv3cz8qCq — The Dink Pickleball (@Pickleball) December 12, 2023

As for whether tennis is still in Bouchard’s future, that remains unknown.

The 29-year-old, currently ranked 286th on the WTA, was recently eliminated in the second round of the US Open qualifying round to Dayana Yastremska in three sets on August 24. The defeat marked the fifth straight year Bouchard was unable to enter the main draw of a major tournament.

With that said, the Montreal native proved to be a key part of the Canadian team that won the Billie Jean Cup in Seville, Spain, back in November.

Pickleball has witnessed an influx of tennis talent in recent years, with Bouchard following in the footsteps of American Jack Sock, who retired from tennis to find success on the PPA Tour. Sock, previously eighth in the ATP rankings, will also be competing in doubles alongside former tennis player and fellow Montrealer Catherine Parenteau.

The sport itself has garnered attention from plenty of A-listers.

Famous athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Naomi Osaka have all invested in pickleball teams in the US over the past few years, along with actor Michael B. Jordan and Drake.

The PPA Masters is the first of 25 PPA tournaments next year. It can be viewed on YouTube, PBTV, Tennis Channel, and FS1.