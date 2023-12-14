Davis Cup tennis is coming to Montreal this winter

Montreal tennis fans won’t have to wait until summer to see some high-level action on a home court.

Tennis Canada revealed Wednesday that Team Canada will return to the Great White North for the Davis Cup Qualifier against the Republic of Korea at Montreal’s IGA Stadium.

With matches slated to take place on February 2 and 3, the tie will determine which country qualifies for the Group Stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Vivez la frénésie de la Coupe Davis au Canada en février ! 😍 Où📍Au Stade IGA à Montréal

Quand🗓️Les 2 et 3 février 2024 C'est la première fois depuis 2018 qu'Équipe Canada présentée par @Sobeys sera l'hôtesse de cet événement. 👏

Valérie Tetreault, tournament director of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, expressed her enthusiasm in a press release, saying, “The city of Montreal has proven time and again its love towards the game of tennis and we can’t wait to experience that passion and support.”

Montreal last hosted a Davis Cup tie in 2012. Hopefully, the upcoming event can echo the victory achieved that year when Canada emerged triumphant against South Africa. This time around, though, the team will feature young stars like Montreal’s own Félix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, and Denis Shapovalov.

Canada is currently ranked as the No. 2 country in the tournament’s rankings, while the Republic of Korea is No. 18. The Canadians’ only previous meeting against the South Korean team came in 2022 during the Group Stage in Valencia, Spain. That same year, they went on to win the country’s first-ever Davis Cup title.

The team roster and match schedule will be confirmed in early January. Tickets for the tie will be available for purchase next month.