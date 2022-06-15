Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal area

This afternoon, meteorologists at Environment Canada issued a “severe thunderstorm” warning for tomorrow in the following areas within Quebec:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to Environment Canada, the primary threats associated with these storms are “strong wind gusts and heavy downpours” along with the risk of a tornado for the day. As a result, the government department asks people to exercise caution if they have any outdoor activities planned on Thursday.

While thunderstorms are expected to hit Montreal and its surrounding areas, as of now, Thursday’s forecast is “mainly cloudy” with a 60% chance of showers. The storm should subside by Friday, but rain is expected to persist until the weekend.

For updated weather warnings and forecasts, you can visit weather.gc.ca.