Start your engines and buckle up: the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix is just about to kick off in Montreal.

While the weather forecast has the world’s best drivers being met with rainy conditions at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the second year in a row, hundreds of thousands of F1 fans are still expected to flock to Montreal for the three-day event.

For those who want to make sure they don’t miss a second of the Grand Prix, the schedule for the historic Montreal race is as follows:

2024 Canadian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, June 7

The track opens to the public early on Friday but the excitement really begins in the afternoon as the teams hit the circuit for the first day of practice sessions.

Venue opens to the public: 8 am

First practice session (60 mins): 1:30 to 2:30 pm

Second practice session (60 mins): 5 to 6 pm

Saturday, June 8

Drivers will begin to put their pedals to the metal with the third practice session and determine their starting spot with qualifying sessions on Saturday.

Venue opens to the public: 7:30 am

Third practice session (60 mins): 12:30 to 1:30 pm

Qualifying – Q1 / Q2 / Q3 (60 mins): 4 to 5 pm

Sunday, June 9

After two days of practice and qualifying sessions, the main event finally arrives on Sunday. And once that final lap is complete, the winner of the race will hit the podium for a well-deserved celebration.

Venue opens to the public: 8:30 am

Drivers’ parade: Noon to 12:20 pm

Race (70 laps or 120 mins): 2 to 4 pm

The full event programming is as follows:

How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

TSN is set to broadcast the Canadian Grand Prix this year, starting their programming off with the practice sessions on Friday at 1:20 pm ET. You can also catch the live coverage on TSN+, TSN 4, and TSN 5, or stream it on the network’s website or app.

The race on Sunday will be shown on both TSN and CTV, as well as RDS and Noovo in French.

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Canadian Prix will be available through ESPN, which will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed.