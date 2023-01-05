Sam Smith announces Montreal summer tour date

Sam Smith is bringing GLORIA The Tour to Montreal this summer. The artist will play the Bell Centre on August 12, 2023.

Smith is a multi-platinum, Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter and announced their first North American run since 2018.

The tour will hit 27 cities, kicking off on July 25 in Miami, Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Jessie Reyez, who guests on Smith’s forthcoming album, Gloria, will be the special guest on most of the dates.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 13, at 9 AM local time.

There are two other Canadian stops on the tour, including Vancouver and Toronto.

Smith has racked up over 35 million adjusted album sales, 250 million single sales and 45 billion career streams across their catalogue.